A life guard helps remove the rubber ducks from the lazy river Saturday following the 2nd annual running of the Kiwanis of El Centro's Ken-ducky Derby at the city's Aquatic Center. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
A life guard helps remove the rubber ducks from the lazy river Saturday following the 2nd annual running of the Kiwanis of El Centro's Ken-ducky Derby at the city's Aquatic Center. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
EL CENTRO — It wasn't Churchill Downs, and it decidedly wasn't the "fastest two minutes in sports," but there were thrills to be had Saturday at the city's Aquatic Center, where the Kiwanis Club of El Centro held this year's edition of its annual rubber duck race.
The 2nd annual "Ken-ducky Derby," as it was dubbed, pitted some of the world's finest machine-molded vinyl water fowl against each other in a roughly four-minute lap around the Aquatic Center's lazy river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.