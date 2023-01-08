Experts speak out on mental health toll on unaccompanied migrant children

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SAN YSIDRO AND CALEXICO, Calif. — In the last three years, Dr. Gaurav Mishra, Chief Behavioral Health Officer at San Ysidro Health, a wellness and health nonprofit in San Diego, has worked with unaccompanied migrant minors who at times are housed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) a federal agency.
Dr. Mishra stated that many of the children he worked with have experienced a significant amount of trauma in their countries of origin and some were escaping with the hope of a better life, defining unaccompanied minors as anybody younger than 18 years old who doesn't have an adult family member or caregiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.