Extra $77K approved for fire station project
Buy Now

A construction crew works at the site of the new Calexico Fire Station No. 1, 430 E. Fifth St., on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — The City Council on Wednesday signed off on an unexpected $77,000 expense associated with the construction of a new fire station here.

The project consists of demolishing Calexico Fire Station No. 1, which is located at 430 E. Fifth St., and building a new station at the same location.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.