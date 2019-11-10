Extreme Sports, Cowboy Style
Imperial Valley Press General Manager Alexis Singh (right) accepts a check of $2,500 on behalf of Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center presented by Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo and Wrangler during the 63rd annual Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo on Saturday at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Steer wrestler Chauncey McClain III attempts to bring down a steer during the 63rd annual Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo on Saturday at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2019 Brawley Cattle Call Teen Queen Cidney Roper rides her horse during the 63rd annual Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo on Saturday at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Ruby Robbins, of Brawley, participates in the girls’ breakaway roping segment, which she finished with a time of 6.7 seconds, during the 63rd annual Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo on Saturday at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
World renowned charro Tomás Garcilazo performs during the 63rd annual Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo on Saturday at Cattle Call Arena in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

