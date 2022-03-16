IMPERIAL – High winds may have gotten it off to a slow start out of the gate, but the 2022 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta proved to be a winner thanks to a strong finishing stretch.
Despite a slow opening weekend that was hampered by sustained winds of nearly 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 40 mph, Fair organizers reported Tuesday that total admissions this year were up 4.43 percent and paid admissions were up 26 percent.
