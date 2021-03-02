Fair reports results of animal grading show
Members of Mt. Signal 4-H tend to a feeder calf while awaiting their part of the grading show. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL -- Nearly 230 youngsters from around the Valley got their time in a show ring Thursday through Sunday in a market animal grading show that substituted for the California Mid-Winter Fair’s junior livestock show in this COVID 19-impacted year.

Show judge Brad Montes looks over the highest-rated group of feeder calves from each weight class to select the champions. COURTESY PHOTO

 

Participants included members of Future Farmers of America, 4-H, and Grange as well as independent exhibitors.

Youngsters from 4-H and Future Farmers of America show their swine to judge Brad Montes. COURTESY PHOTO
A market goat checks out the premises while awaiting weigh-in. COURTESY PHOTO

 
A member of the El Centro FFA receives a temperature check during the market lamb weigh-in process. COURTESY PHOTO

 

