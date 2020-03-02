Fair’s third day gone with the wind
This file photo, taken Wednesday, shows the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds two days prior to the start of the 2020 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — Many sad-face emojis greeted news on the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta Facebook page that the fairgrounds would remain closed Sunday on account of high winds.

Fair spokesman William Gay said fair officials reached the decision in the morning based on an advisory from the National Weather Service calling for steady winds all the day and into the evening of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

