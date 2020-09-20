Fall prevention kits now available for seniors at no cost
Information and assistance coordinator Marisol Luna poses with a fall prevention kit, which 424 of are now available for local seniors, on Thursday at the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging office in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — More than 400 kits containing tools to help prevent accidental falls inside a home are now available for Imperial Valley senior citizens at no cost.

As part of its new Dignity at Home fall prevention program, which started Monday, the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging will be providing 424 of these kits for free to seniors who qualify.

