Familiar face leads Spanish opening ceremony at National FFA Convention

David Lopez (right) opens the fourth general session at the 92nd National FFA Convention. Also pictured is Luke O’Leary, 2018-19 National FFA President. COURTESY PHOTO

 

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 70,000 students from all over the United States converged here last week for the 92nd National FFA Convention. This year’s event had a new twist.

Those from the Holtville community may have recognized a very familiar face during the opening ceremonies of the fourth general session. Former chapter President and the current California State FFA Sentinel David Lopez, helped lead the opening ceremonies in Spanish.

