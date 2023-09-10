Imperial County volunteers, food bank staff and members of the NorthEnd Alliance 111 work together to unload emergency food boxes at the Niland Fire Department to give to residents on Saturday, September 2, in Niland.
Imperial Valley Food Bank staff and volunteers prepare an impromptu food distribution for locals at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning, September 5, in Niland.
PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY FOOD BANK
Imperial County volunteers, food bank staff and members of the NorthEnd Alliance 111 work together to unload emergency food boxes at the Niland Fire Department to give to residents on Saturday, September 2, in Niland.
PHOTO COURTESY IMPERIAL VALLEY FOOD BANK
Imperial Valley Food Bank staff and volunteers prepare an impromptu food distribution for locals at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning, September 5, in Niland.
NILAND – Families severely impacted by the extensive damage caused from the “September 1st Storm” received emergency food assistance from the Imperial Valley Food Bank (IVFB) as early as Saturday, September 2.
According to a press release from the IVFB, the Food Bank staff worked with the Imperial County Department of Social Services (DSS) and members of the NorthEnd Alliance 111 to ensure the emergency food and drinks were distributed to residents at the Niland Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.