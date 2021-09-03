Adriana Buelna (center) performs a health screening for a woman at the Ventanillas de Salud booth during Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center’s open house event on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center’s Director-Coordinator Maria Nava-Froelich announces the winning number for a prize drawing during CNFRC’s open house event on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Informational booths for Sure Helpline Crisis Center, Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program and Center for Family Solutions of Imperial Valley during Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center’s open house event on Tuesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
CALIPATRIA – The Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center (CNFRC) opened its doors to the public during its open house event Tuesday morning.
Those in attendance were able to visit the Center’s clothing closet, food room, storage room and office – all of which the CNFRC uses to provide educational opportunities, activities and support services to Calipatria and Niland families.
