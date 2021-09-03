CALIPATRIA – The Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center (CNFRC) opened its doors to the public during its open house event Tuesday morning.

Those in attendance were able to visit the Center’s clothing closet, food room, storage room and office – all of which the CNFRC uses to provide educational opportunities, activities and support services to Calipatria and Niland families.

