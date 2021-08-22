Families scout campuses in advance of first day of school

McKinley Elementary second-grader Isaac Rosales (right) looks for his classroom on a diagram Friday afternoon, while his parents, Carlos and Vanessa, and older brother, Carlos Jr., look on. PHOTO TOM BODUS
EL CENTRO — Because parents won’t be allowed on campus once classes begin Monday, El Centro Elementary School District schools were open from 4 to 6 p.m. to allow parents and students to tour the grounds and find out where their classrooms will be.
At McKinley Elementary school, stations were set up in the commons area for each grade level. Each station provided class lists and diagrams of where the rooms were located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.