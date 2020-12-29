Farm Credit West increases dividend

Customer-owners of Farm Credit West, ACA will be getting back a little extra.

The ag lender announced Monday that its board has voted to distribute a patronage dividend to customer-owners equal to 150 basis points (bps), or 1.50 percent of eligible average outstanding loan balances in 2020. This patronage dividend includes a special pandemic-related relief payment of 50 bps distributed to customers during the summer of 2020. Distribution of the additional 100 bps cash patronage will begin in February.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.