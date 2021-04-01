Ag business recovery and growth workshop
Business owners, especially in California, are constantly faced with new challenges, and this past year has not been short of them. Farmers and ranchers in particular have been faced with the regular increase in burdensome regulations while also facing the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. A number of programs and resources are available that farmers and ranchers are able to utilize, but many times it can be hard to know what exactly is out there and how to access them.

Imperial County Farm Bureau has partnered with California Treasurer Fiona Ma to host a virtual workshop that will have guests speaking on a range of resources available to farmers and ranchers. The one-hour long workshop scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. will introduce programs through quick, eight-minute presentations. It will be a crash course that will give you the information and resources you need to pursue the programs that may be a right fit for your operation.

