Ag Secretary Ross tours county fairgrounds

IMPERIAL — Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross joined Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, on Oct. 30 in a tour intended to inspect and assess the needs of the Imperial County Fairgrounds.
“We are grateful for the dedicated time and attention Secretary Ross has paid to our Imperial Valley agricultural region,” Garcia said in a release. “Last year, we successfully secured Proposition 68 funding for Imperial Valley Expo fairground improvements. After touring the site with the Secretary, we hope to be able to move forward with the state investments needed to conduct critical electrical system and other infrastructure repairs for our beloved expo.”
