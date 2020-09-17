SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Environmental Farming Act Science Advisory Panel (EFA SAP) is accepting applications from stakeholders interested in serving on an ad hoc advisory group to provide input about on-farm water and energy efficiency practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ad hoc advisory group will review the history and accomplishments of the multi-benefit Statewide Water and Energy Enhancement Program (SWEEP) and prepare recommendations for potential updates and adjustments for any future program, including partnerships and alternative funding sources for incentives to growers. Because state funding sources are currently unavailable for SWEEP, CDFA said this is “an opportune time to evaluate the history and performance of the program to share results and successes, and to consider new partnerships to continue this important work.”

