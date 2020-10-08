SACRAMENTO – California received $23.8 million out of approximately $72.4 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture nationwide for the 2020 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the California Department of Food and Agriculture announced Oct. 1.

 The SCBGP provides grants to state departments of agriculture to fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).

