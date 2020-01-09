The California Department of Food and Agriculture has three Climate Smart Agriculture incentive programs — The State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP), the Healthy Soils Program (HSP), and the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) that financially assist California farming operations to adopt on-farm practices and technologies that produce tangible benefits for farmers, consumers, and the environment.

The CDFA’s incentive programs are key to California’s climate strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2045 relative to 1990 levels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.