SACRAMENTO -- California Department of Food and Agriculture is seeking volunteers with knowledge and expertise regarding California’s specialty crop industry to serve as reviewers on the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Technical Review Committee.

This committee reviews, evaluates and makes recommendations to CDFA on proposals submitted for funding to California’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.