SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation is seeking public comments on recommendations for proposed new manure management practices to be potentially included in its Alternative Manure Management Program.

Proposals for new practices were accepted through a request for proposals between July 6 and Sept. 4. There were several important requirements needed to submit a manure management practice for consideration in AMMP. Submitted proposals were reviewed by subject matter experts within CDFA, the California Air Resources Board and the AMMP Technical Advisory Committee.

