California ranked at the top in a report in terms of number of new farms in the past year despite finishing near the bottom (49th) of U.S. states in terms of land pricing.

LawnStarter.com compared the 50 states across 44 key metrics to rank the best states to start a farm or ranch. The study looked at the infrastructure, prevalence, environmental factors, cost, and potential returns of farming and ranching in each state.

