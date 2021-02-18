Farmers answer challenges to keep the nation fed
When social distancing has not been possible, farms have found creative ways to protect their employees, such as the plastic sheets placed on corn harvesting equipment shown here. COURTESY PHOTO

As everyone knows, Imperial County has been adversely impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has had little relief along the way. Nonetheless, our local diverse ag industry has continued to feed the world throughout this past year despite being faced with the hardest of circumstances, and all ag employees play a huge role in this hefty responsibility. While much of our state was ordered to stay home, our workforce continued to plant, harvest, raise, process and transport food to feed the nation.

Imperial County was in its last couple months of its peak agricultural production season when the pandemic started to escalate in 2020. Overnight, our employers made adjustments to their practices to better protect our employees and ensure their health and safety. Many of the recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus were things that were already being done on the farm for food safety purposes, like handwashing and disinfecting.

