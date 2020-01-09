Imperial County welcomes new 4-H representative

HOLTVILLE — The University of California Cooperative Extension has hired a new 4-H program representative to oversee the 4-H Youth Development Program for Imperial County.

Anita Martinez started her position on Jan. 2. Her responsibilities will include oversight, compliance, marketing and growth of the current 4-H program. She will also focus on major outreach to underserved populations in Imperial County and on working with the business community for partnership opportunities.

