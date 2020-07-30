Mysterious seed packets prompt warnings
Buy Now

Homeowners have reported receiving unsolicited packets of seeds that apparently originated in China. The California Department of Agriculture is asking anyone who receives such a package to leave it sealed and contact their local ag commissioner’s office. COURTESY PHOTO

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the California Department of Food and Agriculture both recently issued advisories warning homeowners about unsolicited seed packets that appear to have come from China.

CDFA said it is communicating with USDA to determine any necessary actions for shipments received in California. In the meantime, CDFA is instructing residents not to open any unsolicited seed packets received and to contact their local county agricultural commissioner’s office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.