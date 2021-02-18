New food-safety guide outlines laws and best practices for urban farmers
The Produce Safety Rule regulates the growing, harvesting and packing of produce. PHOTO EVETT KILMARTIN, UCANR

Californians growing food in cities now have help understanding the food safety laws that apply to them. A free publication containing California-specific information on rules and regulations for urban farmers was recently published by the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Growing fresh fruits and vegetables in community gardens, backyards and rooftops helps provide more food for urban communities, creates jobs and teaches people about the value of healthy foods, according to Jennifer Sowerwine, lead author and UC Cooperative Extension specialist at UC Berkeley.

The Cottage Food Law allows small-scale processing in a home kitchen. PHOTO PAMELA KAN-RICE, UCANR

