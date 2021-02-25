Parasite hijacks iron in honey bees

New studies show that Nosema ceranae, a major intracellular pest of honey bees, hijacks the pollinator’s iron, diverting it to the parasite’s own needs. COURTESY PHOTO USDA AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE

BELTSVILLE, Md. — An Agricultural Research Service entomologist has discovered the Nosema ceranae parasite that causes major problems and death in honey bees works by hijacking its host’s iron for itself.

Iron is as essential a micronutrient for honey bees as it is for people. Honey bees usually get enough to meet their needs from their flower pollen diet. They use iron in their immune system and for reproduction and development. As does Nosema ceranae.

