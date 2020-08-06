Pereira joins Braga Fresh as VP of operations
SOLEDAD — Colby Pereira has joined Braga Fresh as vice president of operations, the company announced Tuesday.

In her new role, Pereira will support the company’s overall farming and harvesting operations with a focus on the health and safety of employees. As lead of the COVID response team, she will oversee that all current COVID protocols now in place are transitioned to the winter growing region.

