Nutrition security has taken center stage during the pandemic. While many families struggle to put healthy food on the table, it’s important for communities to have resources to help feed and nurture families. That’s why the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) helps people develop the skills needed to prepare foods and learn how to store food in limited spaces.

EFNEP uses peer educators to teach community members how to prepare nutritious foods to improve health and well-being using hands-on learning. In 2020, EFNEP employed 1,322 educators who are members of the communities they serve. In turn, EFNEP educators worked directly with 59,853 adults and 204,525 youth.

