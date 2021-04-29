Rachel Magos named Imperial County Farm Bureau executive director
Rachel Magos’ appointment as executive director of Imperial County Farm Bureau takes effect immediately, the organization said. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO -- Rachel Magos is the new executive director of Imperial County Farm Bureau, the organization announced Wednesday.

ICFB’s executive assistant since April 2014, the Imperial Valley native replaces Brea Mohamed, who announced her resignation in March. The appointment will begin immediately.

