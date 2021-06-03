Researchers study how ‘good bacteria’ could help fight foodborne pathogens

Salmonella biofilm on a stainless steel surface. COURTESY PHOTO YOU ZHOU AND RONG WANG

Disease-causing bacteria like Escherichia coli O157:H7 and Salmonella enterica could survive sanitization in beef processing facilities. Scientists and collaborators in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Center are investigating how this happens while also seeking approaches to solve the problem.

E. coli O157:H7 (a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli) and S. enterica are two disease-causing bacteria associated with foodborne illnesses in the United States. Because these pathogens can make people sick through contaminated food, scientists are researching effective and economical ways to lower risks of cross-contamination at food-processing facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.