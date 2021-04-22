Scientists study if chickens boost performance of organic vegetable farms

Leaders of the California project are, from left, Jeff Mitchell, Faye Duan and Maurice Pitesky. PHOTO UC DAVIS

Historically, chickens were not a rare sight on farms, where they contributed to soil fertility as they freely pecked and scratched around vegetable gardens and crop land. Now, UC Cooperative Extension specialists have launched a research project to quantify the potential for chickens to be part of safe and sustainable commercial organic vegetable production.

“It's not a new idea. A lot of farmers are trying this kind of thing,” said UC Davis International Agriculture and Development graduate student Faye Duan, the project coordinator. “But there is currently little scientific information for using chickens on a bigger scale, especially in terms of food safety concerns.”

Scientists study if chickens boost performance of organic vegetable farms

Chickens perch and graze inside the tractor on a UC Davis research plot. PHOTO UC DAVIS
Scientists study if chickens boost performance of organic vegetable farms

Tractors made by UC Davis students give chickens access to cover crops and keep them safe from predators. PHOTO UC DAVIS

