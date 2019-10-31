EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley Water (IVH2O) and University of California Cooperative Extension Imperial will be holding a State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 at Imperial County Farm Bureau, 1000 Broadway. 

Agricultural operations in the Imperial County that are interested in applying or willing to learn more about the 2019 SWEEP grant can contact UCCE Irrigation and Water Management Advisor, Dr. Ali Montazar at amontazar@ucanr.edu or Climate Smart Agricultural Specialist, Kristian Salgado at kmsalgado@ucanr.edu. On Monday, the California Department of Food and Agriculture began accepting grant applications for its second round of solicitations for the 2019 State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program.

