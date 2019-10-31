Limited time offer for Partners in Education, Parent Fair, El Centro Elementary School District. Full Online Access Subscription for $1.99 for one full month. After first month, subscription will automatically renew at regular price of $11. Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This special does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus. To cancel at any time, please call (760) 337-3418 or email webmaster@ivpressonline.com.