UC partners with Gotham Greens to advance indoor agriculture

Gotham Greens is building a state-of-the-art greenhouse near UC Davis and partnering with UC ANR and UC Davis to advance research and innovation in indoor agriculture, greenhouse technology and urban agriculture. COURTESY PHOTO GOTHAM GREENS

DAVIS, Calif. -- Urban agriculture pioneer Gotham Greens, which operates high-tech greenhouses across the United States, is placing its latest state-of-the-art greenhouse near UC Davis.

“We are building a Controlled Environment Agriculture Consortium to support and advance the indoor farming industry, grow more fresh produce on less land and create new jobs for Californians,” said Gabriel Youtsey, UC ANR chief innovation officer. “Gotham Greens is an anchoring partner of this research and industry collaboration that we hope will spur innovation, create a new indoor farming workforce and support industry growth.”

