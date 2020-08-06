UCCE’s Bachie tests new desert crops to spur local ag growth
Bachie's Rhodes grass trial proved that the crop could be grown in the Imperial Valley and produce high biomass and nutritious forage for livestock. COURTESY PHOTO

HOLTVILLE -- While herding goats along dusty roads as a boy growing up in Oromia, Ethiopia, Oli Bachie began striving to improve his economic position in life. His path to a better life passed through the Philippines and Canada before reaching the United States. Now, carrying the mantle of Ph.D., the UC Cooperative Extension farm advisor is doing research to help California farmers take advantage of new opportunities for economic growth.

More than 400 different crops and animals are commercially produced in California. The wide array of agricultural products keep California farmers competitive in the global market. UC Cooperative Extension research into new crops provides growers with information that can lower the risk of trying something new.

