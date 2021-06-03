WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record.

The projection, which was released May 26, represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7 billion increase from USDA’s previous fiscal year 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in fiscal 2014.

