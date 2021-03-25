USDA launches site for science-minded students

BELTSVILLE, Md. -- AgLab, a new science-education website operated by USDA's Agricultural Research Service, is now open for business to student and educators alike at https://aglab.ars.usda.gov/.

AgLab builds on the past successes of its predecessor, Sci4Kids, in educating students about the critical intersect of science and agriculture in their daily lives, such as wrinkle-free cotton, edible coatings that keep apple slices from turning brown, a low-glycemic sweetener, DEET insecticide, and a bounty of new varieties of fruits and vegetables.

