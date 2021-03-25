USDA launches site for science-minded students

Today

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.