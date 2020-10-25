Farmers’ market, pumpkin patch held at Lisa Tucker Center
Audrey Tweten, 7, of Imperial, looks at merchandise at the Cookies Creations booth during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — An open air farmers’ market was held Saturday at the Lisa Tucker Center on West Aten Road.

The event, which took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featured local arts and craft and food vendors and was highlighted by a pumpkin patch, where visitors could buy a pumpkin for $5.

Josephine Burgueno, 5, of Imperial, (center) walks through a hay maze during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The Marquez family, Max, Adriana (far right) and their daughter Sophia (orange shirt), of Calexico, purchase some coffee at the Connection Café booth during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Patty Kopka, of Holtville, prepares a batch of kettle corn at her booth, Kettle Corn & Lemon Shakers, during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Sophia Espinoza, 8, of Calexico, (right) smiles while using her bubble shooter gun during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Aubrey Young, of Brawley, (center) speaks to a customer at her booth, Color Me Pretty by Aubrey, during an open air farmers’ market on Saturday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

