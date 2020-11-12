Farmers, ranchers may still apply for CFAP 2 program

Producers can apply now through Dec. 11 for direct assistance though the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. PHOTO USDA

California farmers who suffered price declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Dec. 11 to apply for a second round of federal relief known as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2.

Offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through its Farm Service Agency, the program has already provided millions of dollars in assistance to farmers and ranchers in California, according to Kern County farmer Greg Wegis, who chairs the FSA California state committee.

