Farmers show thanks to other essential workers

County firefighters accept delivery of a food package consisting of local beef, corn, fresh onions and Bruno’s seasoning. Local farm organizations plan delivery of 13 such packages to fire stations around the county before week’s end. COURTESY PHOTO
For several months now, the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting people's health, life, and habits all around the world. Closed borders, lockdowns and social distancing are putting many industries at risk.
The agriculture industry in Imperial Valley is certainly concerned about this. It was just a month ago that, in this land of abundance, we experienced food shortages at the local stores. This was not a supply issue, but a demand and distribution issue. The good news is that distribution logistic issue has been resolved, and the supply of food for the majority of items is now readily available.
