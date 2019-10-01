 EL CENTRO — A 31-year-old El Centro woman remained in custody Monday afternoon following her arrest Sunday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 111 south of Interstate 8.

Veronica R. Maldonado was booked into county jail at 10:30 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol for felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and held on $150,000 bail, the county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.

