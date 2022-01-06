FBI investigating possible link between bank robberies

HOLTVILLE — A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday said the agency was still investigating whether the arrest of a Brawley resident suspected in a bank robbery in La Mesa Tuesday has any connection to Monday’s robbery of a Sun Community Federal Credit Union branch here on Monday.
La Mesa Police Department said in a release that Asim Daniels, 36, was arrested in connection to a robbery of the Bank of the West, located at 8690 Center Drive in La Mesa following a 911 call about 10 a.m. Police allege Daniels entered the bank and demanded money from several bank tellers, while simulating he had a firearm. After tellers complied, the suspect reportedly left the bank on foot, headed toward Grosspoint Center Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.