FEATURES:The Phil Swing years, Part 1

Phil Swing on horseback in this undated photo. COURTESY PHOTO

Philip David Swing arrived in the Imperial Valley in 1907 as a newly minted lawyer. He probably could not imagine that in a few years he would become the pivot upon which the fate of the Valley would turn. 

At only 22 years old, Swing arrived with a small stipend from his uncle. He had decided that being a clerk in his brother’s San Bernardino law office wasn’t to his liking. In just a few years, he became the IID’s lead council, a judge and an emissary to Washington, D.C., lobbying for an All-American Canal and a high dam to keep the Imperial Valley’s water supply reliable and safe. In 1920, Swing was elected a U.S. congressman. He then wrote the legislation that stipulated the design and funding of Hoover Dam, the world’s largest engineering project at that time.

FEATURES: The Phil Swing years, Part 1

John M. Eshleman came to Imperial Valley to convalesce, but he wound up serving as district attorney and as an important mentor to his successor, Phil Swing. COURTESY PHOTO
FEATURES: The Phil Swing years, Part 1

In May 1920 Congress approved an act that authorized the Reclamation Service to study problems with flooding in Imperial Valley and report on possible solutions, within 1.5 years. At that time Reclamation envisioned the dam at the head of Boulder Canyon where granite outcrops would form firm abutments for an earth-rockfill dam or masonry gravity dam. PHOTO U.S. BUREAU OF RECLAMATION

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.