Feds say they shut down Ocotillo wind farm

OCOTILLO — The federal Bureau of Land Management ordered the wind farm near here to halt operation of its 112 windmills after one collapsed on Sept. 16, the agency stated Friday.
“On Thursday, Sept. 16, the BLM El Centro Field Office received notification a turbine fell within the Ocotillo Wind facility, Imperial Valley, Calif.; the second fallen turbine in the project. There were no injuries. BLM issued a Notice to Stop Operations to the permittee to address public health and safety concerns. No other information is available at this time,” according to an email from Michelle Van Der Linden, public affairs officer for the BLM California Desert District in Palm Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.