Female wrestler slams male-dominated sport
Clarissa Segura stands on the third place block after a wrestling match. COURTESY PHOTO CLARISSA SEGURA

Boxing and wrestling are aggressive sports typically associated with males. Clarissa Soriano-Segura, a 16-year-old junior from Southwest High School, has a very strong liking of contact sports, especially wrestling and boxing. She wanted to change the standards of females in male-dominated sports.

Wrestling pre-season at Southwest High School has already begun and so far, there’s only one female on the team — and that’s Segura.

