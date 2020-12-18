Fernandez survives attempted ouster
ROSIE FERNANDEZ

CALEXICO — Despite the several letters the City Council received Wednesday night asking for the mayor’s title to be taken from Rosie Fernandez, the effort died by a 3-2 vote.

Fernandez and Councilmen Camillo Garcia and Javier Moreno voted to keep the city’s council reorganization in July rather than switching it to December. Had the switch been approved, it would have opened the door to the council appointing a new mayor.

