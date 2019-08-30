FICU celebrates groundbreaking for Brawley branch
FICU staff and local officials remove the ceremonial first shovels full of dirt Thursday at the construction site for the credit union's Brawley branch.

PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — Drive-thru service at the former Burger King at 1020 S. Brawley Ave. will soon be for deposits, withdrawals and other financial transactions, although First Imperial Credit Union President and CEO Fidel Gonzalez did allow, jokingly, that if business is poor, tellers might be pressed to serve burgers now and then.

Fortunately for the credit union, that seems highly unlikely, given that the whole reason for its planned move here is that it has outgrown its current location at 409 W. Main St., near Vons.

An artist's rendering of First Imperial Credit Union's new branch facility at 1020 S. Brawley Ave. Construction is expected to be complete later this year.

