Figueroa chosen as Calexico’s City Manager
Miguel Figueroa. Figueroa has been the city of Calexico’s community economic development director and assistant city manager, and was appointed on Wednesday to fill the city’s vacant city manager position. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — Miguel Figueroa was appointed the new city manager on Wednesday.

Figueroa has been the city’s community economic development director and assistant city manager since February 2017.

