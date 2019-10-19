Film festival judges award Olivas top prize
Buy Now

KSWT reporter and independent filmmaker Roy Dorantes (left) shares a laugh with IV Film Commissioner Charla Teeters during a Q&A session at Friday’s 8th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival at Ricochet Rec Center. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — Local filmmaker Julius Olivas took home Best of Festival Friday night at the 8th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival & Artist Showcase.

A crowd of about 85 to 100 turned up at the Ricochet Rec Center to have dinner and view short films by Olivas and eight other local filmmakers.

Film festival judges award Olivas top prize
Buy Now

A collection of Disney-themed papier-mâché sculptures by Palm Springs artist Gino Elorie, professionally known at “Gicasso,” were among the artworks on display at Friday’s 8th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival & Artist Showcase. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
Film festival judges award Olivas top prize
Buy Now

Local filmmaker Julius Olivas (wearing ball cap) won Best in Festival at the 8th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival & Artist Showcase on Friday night. COURTESY PHOTO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.