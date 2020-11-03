Film festival winner showcases the positives of the Salton Sea

Imperial Valley native Jose Renteria shared his love for the Salton Sea in a short film entitled “The Salton Sea: Not What You Think.” The film took first place in the inaugural Salton Sea Film Festival on Sunday. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Jose Renteria wasn’t sure he had time to make a film, but now he’s glad he did.

Renteria, an Imperial Valley native who now lives in Oceanside, was the first place winner in the inaugural Salton Sea Film Festival. While most of the films entered in the competition focused on the sea’s deterioration, Renteria’s, entitled “The Salton Sea: Not What You Think,” showcased the sea’s beauty and natural wonder.

Dekota Miranda’s mini-documentary, “The Salton Sea,” took second place in the first Salton Sea Film Festival on Sunday. COURTESY PHOTO
Tony Romero, the third-place winner in Sunday’s Salton Sea Film Festival, conveyed his thoughts about the sea in an original music video entitled “This Place.” COURTESY PHOTO

