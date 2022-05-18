TOP: Filming in Glamis during the first week of May. According to Charla Teeters, director of Imperial County Film Commission, the region is seeing productions coming and creating a positive impact on local economy. PHOTO Courtesy of Charla Teeters
LEFT: “Great Food Truck Race” host Tyler Florence (left), with Charla Teeters, director of Imperial County Film Commission while visiting the production set on March 26 at Glamis and Boardmanville. COURTESY PHOTO
EL CENTRO – After productions in the Imperial Valley came to a halt due to the pandemic two years ago, the Imperial County Film Commission is seeing a rise in film activity in the region.
“We went from averaging seven to nine productions a month to zero,” said Charla Teeters, director at the Imperial County Film Commission. “As restrictions are lifting and infection rates are dropping, we can open up to larger productions, and more are reaching out and coming down to the valley.”
